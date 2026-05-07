Chelsea duo expected to miss Liverpool game

Chelsea are expected to be without Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho against Liverpool on Saturday.

Both players have been nursing injuries and interim head coach Calum McFarlane believes they will miss the trip to Merseyside.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is unavailable, having been taken off during the recent defeat against Nottingham Forest with a head injury.

“Neto and Garnacho are carrying knocks, so they are unlikely to be available. Rob is also not going to be available,” McFarlane said.

McFarlane added that Levi Colwill, who recently returned from a long-term knee injury, and captain Reece James, have both trained fully and that their chances of being involved this weekend are “looking promising”.

Meanwhile, the news on youngster Jesse Derry still looks “positive”, McFarlane said, although he will not be available to play again before the end of the season.

The teenage son of former QPR midfielder Shaun Derry was taken off, also with a head injury, against Forest, having been given a full debut.

McFarlane explained: “I spoke to Jesse’s dad the night it happened and the family yesterday. It’s positive.

“I don’t have the insight to go into massive details, but the early signs are positive. As long as he’s healthy, that’s all that really matters.”