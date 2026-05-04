Chelsea’s European hopes hit by sixth consecutive defeat

Chelsea 1 Joao Pedro (93’+3) Nottm Forest 3 Awoniyi (2′, 52′)

Jesus (pen, 15′)



Chelsea suffered their sixth successive Premier League loss – their worst run of results since 1993 – in a dismal display at Stamford Bridge against Nottingham Forest.

Two goals by Taiwo Awoniyi and a penalty from Igor Jesus secured a comfortable win for Vitor Pereira’s men. Joao Pedro netted a late reply for the hosts.

Cole Palmer missed a penalty for Chelsea, while teammates Jesse Derry – making his Premier League debut – and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez were both forced off with head injuries.

The Blues now sit ninth in the league table after another blow to their hopes of securing a European place.

Relegation-threatened Forest made the perfect start with only a minute gone.

Midfielder Dilane Bakwa managed to slip past Marc Cucurella before his cross found unmarked Awoniyi, who headed into the net from eight yards.

Forest were then awarded a VAR-assisted penalty in the 14th minute when Malo Gusto pulled the jersey of Awonyi. Jesus calmly converted to double the lead for the visitors.

Chelsea won a penalty a minute before half-time when there was a clash of heads between Forest’s Zach Abbot and Derry.

Winger Derry required extensive treatment before being stretchered off the pitch, before Palmer’s subsequent spot-kick was well saved by Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Derry was taken to hospital as a precaution and the club later issued a positive update, saying the youngster “is conscious, talking and undergoing precautionary checks”.

Forest made it 3-0 on 52 minutes, following a VAR check for offside. Awoniyi was alert to tap the ball home from a low cross by Morgan Gibbs-White for his second of the afternoon.

Chelsea were forced to make a change of goalkeeper when Filip Jorgensen replaced Sanchez in the 65th minute, when the latter suffered a worrying head knock after colliding with Gibbs-White.

The Blues managed a consolation goal in added time – Pedro produced an acrobatic kick from seven yards after a headed assist from Cucurella.

Chelsea: Sanchez (Jorgensen 65), Cucurella, Adarabioyo (Colwill 46), Chalobah, Gusto, Lavia (Santos 57), Caicedo, Derry (Delap 45+8), Fenandez, Palmer, Pedro