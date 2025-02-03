Chelsea defender Disasi set for pre-deadline loan move

Axel Disasi is among the players expected to leave Chelsea on loan before tonight’s transfer deadline.

Tottenham and Aston Villa are among clubs interested in the defender, who has made just six Premier League appearances this season.

Disasi, 26, has slipped further down the pecking order of centre-backs following Trevoh Chalobah’s recent recall from a season-long loan at Crystal Palace.

He will be allowed to move elsewhere in search of first-team football and has been considering his options as the transfer window draws to a close.

Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell is set to join Palace on loan for the rest of the campaign.







