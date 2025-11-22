Chelsea ‘confident and ready’ for Barca and Arsenal – Maresca

Enzo Maresca declared that Chelsea will go into two hugely important matches feeling confident after their 2-0 win at Burnley.

Goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez gave Chelsea victory at Turf Moor.

It left the Blues three points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, who they will play next Sunday.

Before that, they face a midweek Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Head coach Maresca said: “We are confident. We are doing well.

“Today we could have done many things better, for sure, but in the end it was important to win the game. We are confident and we are ready to prepare for Tuesday and Sunday.”

Maresca confirmed that the half-time substitution of Reece James was planned, and the Italian praised Andrey Santos for the midfielder’s performance in the absence of Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo was a substitute, having this week returned from international duty with Ecuador.

“Andrey’s (best) position is the position that he played today. With us, most of the time he plays a little bit higher, a little bit in the pocket, but it’s because in that position we have Moises,” Maresca explained.

“We know Andrey’s position is the one he played in today. It was very good.”