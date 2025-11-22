Chelsea see off Burnley to secure another away win

Burnley 0 Chelsea 2 Neto (37′)

Fernandez (88′)



Goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez gave Chelsea victory at Turf Moor.

Neto struck with a diving header eight minutes before half-time, stooping to meet Jamie Gittens’ excellent ball in from the left.

It was a rare moment of quality in a game of few clear-cut chances, although there was plenty of endeavour from both sides.

Chelsea pushed for a second goal after the interval and Neto almost scored again when he fired against the post.

Fernandez eventually sealed the Blues’ fourth away league win in a row, applying the finish after Marc Guiu had pulled the ball back from the right.

The impressive Neto played a key role in the goal, collecting the ball out wide and skilfully evading a challenge before putting Guiu through with a clever pass.

The result left Chelsea second in the Premier League table – three points behind leaders Arsenal, who play Tottenham on Sunday.

Chelsea: Sanchez, James (Badiashile 46), Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro (Guiu 76), Gittens, Delap (Gusto 67).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Acheampong, GHato, Caicedo, Estevao, Garnacho.