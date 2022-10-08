Chelsea brush aside struggling Wolves

Chelsea 3 Wolves 0 45' Havertz 54' Pulisic 90' Broja

Graham Potter secured his second successive Premier League victory since his appointment as Chelsea boss last month with a comfortable succcess over managerless Wolves.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time when he met Mason Mount’s superb delivery with a looping header that beat Jose Sa.

The hosts then doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half when Mount slipped in Christian Pulisic, who earlier missed two very presentable chances, with a reverse pass, and the American slotted home his first goal of the season.

The goal killed off the game as a spectacle, with Armando Broja adding some late gloss to the victory in the final minute with a superb finish from just inside the box for his first Chelsea goal.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Cucurella, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek (Kovacic 66), Gallagher (Ziyech 86), Mount (James 72), Havertz (Chukwuemeka 86), Pulisic (Broja 72). Subs not used: Mendy, Chilwell, Aubameyang, Sterling.