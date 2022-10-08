Potter happy after his changes pay off for Chelsea

Chelsea boss Graham Potter insisted making seven changes to his side that beat Wolves was a risk worth taking after they made it three victories in a week.

Goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and a first senior goal for Armando Broja sealed a routine 3-0 success following the midweek win over AC Milan and 2-1 triumph at Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Potter left out Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang, who scored twice against Milan, in addition to Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling, Thiago Silva and Reece James.







“Thiago has a heavy cold at the start of the week but played against Milan, so we didn’t want to take a chance with him,” Potter said.

“Ben Chilwell playing three games in a week from an ACL injury isn’t the smartest thing to do especially when you have Marc Cucerella.

“Reece James had a dead leg so we had to use at the back end of the game instead of the start. Obviously we are missing Wesley (Fofana) and Mateo Kovacic has been nursing a knee problem and Raheem’s load has been massive, so I wanted to use the group.

“It was a tricky one with Auba as forwards rely on rhythm, but he hasn’t had too much football before he come and was recovering from an injury so it felt right to give him a breather.”

Potter said the comfortable win in spite of the changes was testament to the squad he has at his disposal – but admitted had it not delivered victory he would accept the responsibility was down to him.

“I don’t think you can just keep 11 players until they go down as I don’t think that is good for the group dynamic,” he said

“But at the same time, if we lose the game today people are going to come at me and ask why I didn’t play Aubamayang, that is just how it is.

“But as long as I know the reasons in my head then somebody has to take it and today it worked out well.”







