Chelsea v Brighton player ratings

Ten-man Chelsea held off Brighton in a breathless encounter at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated the Blues players in their 3-2 win.







Robert Sanchez: 6

Jeered throughout by the Brighton fans but played his part in helping the Blues see off his former club with two good saves late in the game. His kicking still looks suspect at times though.

Axel Disasi: 6

Employed in an unfamiliar right-back role due to Reece James’ suspension and was solid rather than spectacular.

Benoit Badiashile: 7

Showed great athleticism to set up the opening goal for Chelsea by hooking Conor Gallagher’s corner across the six-yard box for Enzo Fernandez to ghost in unmarked to nod home from close range. Held up well defensively against the dangerous Evan Ferguson, who was kept very quiet.

Thiago Silva: 6

Bounced back well from his nightmare display at Newcastle last week. The veteran was solid in defence.

Levi Colwill: 6

A mixed bag of a performance. Scored his first senior goal, with a fine header, but should have closed down Facunda Buonanotte quicker for Brighton’s first goal and was then beaten to the ball from a corner by Joao Pedro for the Seagulls’ second.

Moises Caicedo: 6

Won some good tackles in midfield in what was at times a frantic affair. Still not producing performances that justify his enormous price tag.

Conor Gallagher: 5

Cautioned early in the game for a reckless challenge and then saw red after former Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour went down under his sliding challenge and referee Craig Pawson deemed it to be worthy of second yellow card on the stroke of half-time. Set up the first two goals from corners.

Enzo Fernandez: 8

Finally opened his Premier League account in his 33rd appearance since his £105m move when he nodded home from close range and converted what proved to be the decisive penalty in the second half. Looked good on the ball and worked hard in midfield after Gallagher’s dismissal.

Mykhailo Mudryk: 7

Handed a start due to fitness concerns over Cole Palmer and produced perhaps his most impressive performance in a Chelsea shirt. The Ukranian’s pace caused Brighton lots of problems and he won the penalty in the second half when he went down after being knocked off the ball by James Milner.

Raheem Sterling: 6

Looked lively before fading in the second half. Produced a great pass to put Mudryk through on goal for the penalty.

Nicolas Jackson: 6

A fairly quiet performance but did well to set up Colwill’s goal with a great header across the box from a corner.

Cole Palmer: 6

Left out of the side after picking up a knock in training. Was introduced 25 minutes from time but had little impact, as did fellow late subs Ian Maatsen and Armando Broja.







