Chelsea being ‘careful’ with Nkunku comeback – Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino insists Chelsea will take no chances with Christopher Nkunku’s comeback from a knee injury.

The summer signing has had to wait for his competitive Blues debut after suffering his injury during pre-season.

Boss Pochettino had hoped that Nkunku would be involved against Manchester United on Wednesday.







That match will come too soon for him, but Nkunku has been training and appears to be close to being available.

Pochettino explained: “I’d hoped so (Nkunku would feature) but he is not involved tomorrow.

“It’s about assessing day by day. Sometimes we get excited and we want to have the player as soon as possible, but I think we need to be careful.”

Chelsea will also be without Noni Madueke and Lesley Ugochukwu at Old Trafford, where they will be looking to make it back-to-back wins following the home victory over Brighton.

Pochettino said: “We are facing a team that is going to be tough because they want to win and we want to keep our momentum, to build from Brighton and be higher in the table. It’s important for us to be in a different position.”







