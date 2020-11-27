Chelsea boss Lampard wary of ‘quality’ Tottenham duo

Frank Lampard has said Tottenham are far more than a counter-attacking side but the Chelsea boss says he is particularly mindful of the threat posed by in-form duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min on Sunday.

The duo have scored 16 goals from 18 Premier League starts between them for Jose Mourinho’s side this season. And they have 24 goals from a total of 23 starts in all competitions.







Lampard, whose third-placed side would go above top-of-the-table Spurs with victory at Stamford Bridge, said: “You have to respect Tottenham and the way they are and the quality they have.

“They have ways where they can put pressure on you, they can counter-attack but I am not relying on that. You can’t look past Harry Kane’s relationship with Son at the moment.

“I’m aware of their threats, their understanding is clear. It is something we have to be aware of, they are strong in lots of different areas and we have to try and nullify that.

“With players like Son and Kane, they have worked on that for years.”

Lampard said fixtures against Tottenham are always “extra special because of the rivalry between the two teams”.

“It adds spice,” Chelsea’s record goalscorer said. “It remains special and because of the league positions. It is important.

“They have brought in some experienced players, top-level players, that will strengthen their squad and it was a strong squad anyway.

“When you play rivals it is important to try and win those games for confidence. In the bigger picture though there is a long way to go.”







