Chelsea defender Disasi joins Villa on loan

Axel Disasi has joined Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season.

Tottenham were also interested in the defender, who has made just six Premier League appearances this season.

Disasi, 26, has slipped further down the pecking order of centre-backs following Trevoh Chalobah’s recent recall from a season-long loan at Crystal Palace.

He has therefore been allowed to move in order to play first-team football. The loan deal does not include an option to buy him.







