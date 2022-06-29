Lukaku completes loan move back to Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku has finalised his return to Inter Milan from Chelsea, rejoining the Italian club on a season-long loan.

Striker Lukaku, 29. left Inter for almost £100m last summer for a second spell at Chelsea but struggled for form last season and made it clear he wanted to return to the San Siro.

The clubs agreed a loan fee of almost £7m for Lukaku, who scored eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances last season.

Inter’s financial situation meant they could not afford Lukaku’s current wages or to buy him on a permanent deal.

