Barcelona confirm signing of Christensen following Chelsea exit

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Andreas Christensen from Chelsea on a free transfer.

The central defender left the Blues following the expiration of his contract at the end of June and has now penned a deal until 2026 with the Catalan club.

Christensen came through Chelsea’s academy and played 161 games for the club – winning the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League and more.

The 26-year-old had long been linked with a move to Barcelona and rejected Chelsea’s offer of a new contract.

His new deal also includes a €500m buy-out clause.







