Broja joins Burnley from Chelsea

Armando Broja has joined Burnley from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

The Albania international striker, 23, is the second player this week to join the promoted Clarets from Chelsea, with Lesley Ugochukwu having also moved to Turf Moor.

“It’s a really positive time to be joining this club ahead of the start of the new Premier League season. I can’t wait to get going,” said Broja.

“I’m feeling good, I’m ready and I’m excited about the challenge of playing for this club.”

Broja made 38 appearances for Chelsea but was unable to establish himself as a first-team regular.

His career so far has included loan spells at Fulham, Southampton, Everton and Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem.