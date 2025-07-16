Petrovic joins Bournemouth from Chelsea for £25m

Bournemouth have completed the signing of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic for £25m.

The Serbian, 25, was behind Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen in the pecking order of keepers at Chelsea and a number of clubs have shown an interest in signing him this summer.

He is the second keeper to cut his ties with Chelsea this summer – Petrovic has been signed by the Cherries to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was on loan from the Blues last season and recently joined Arsenal.

Petrovic made 23 Premier League appearances after joining Chelsea from New England Revolution two years ago in a deal worth around £13m.

He spent last season on loan at French club Strasbourg, who are managed by former Fulham defender Liam Rosenior.

Get the latest direct to your phone – follow West London Sport’s WhatsApp channel

Follow