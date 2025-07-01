Arsenal sign Kepa from Chelsea

Chelsea have sold goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to Arsenal.

The Spaniard, 30, had a year remaining on his Blues contract but the deal included a £5m release clause.

He made a £72m move to Chelsea – still a world record transfer fee for a keeper – seven years ago, but often attracted criticism for his performances.

Kepa was on loan at Bournemouth last season and Real Madrid the season before that.

He will now compete for a place with Arsenal’s former Brentford keeper – and his fellow Spaniard – David Raya.

In a post on Instragram, Kepa wrote: “Thank you, Chelsea. After seven unforgettable years, the time has come to close a very special chapter in my life.

“Chelsea was my home, my family, and the place where I grew both as a footballer and as a person.

“I arrived full of dreams and I leave with unforgettable memories: titles like the Champions League, Europa League, Uefa Super Cup, Club World Cup… but above all, moments shared with incredible people on and off the pitch.

“Thank you to the coaches, the staff, my team-mates, and most of all, to you, the fans. Wearing this badge has been an honour and a source of pride.”