Bournemouth keen on Chelsea keeper Petrovic

Bournemouth have made an approach for Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

The Serbian, 25, is behind Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen in the pecking order of keepers at Chelsea and a number of clubs have shown an interest in signing him this summer.

One of them is Bournemouth, who had Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from the Blues last season and are looking for a replacement. Kepa recently joined Arsenal.

Petrovic has made 23 Premier League appearances since joining Chelsea from New England Revolution two years ago in a deal worth around £13m.

He spent last season on loan at French club Strasbourg, who are managed by former Fulham defender Liam Rosenior.

Meanwhile, Arsenal remain interested in Chelsea winger Noni Madueke and talks between the two clubs are ongoing.

Madueke came on as a second-half substitute in Tuesday’s Club World Cup semi-final win against Fluminense in New Jersey.