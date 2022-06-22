Boehly confirmed as Chelsea chairman and Granovskaia is leaving



Todd Boehly has been confirmed as the new Chelsea chairman as part of a new-look board, while the departure of director Marina Granovskaia has also been confirmed.

It was announced this week that Bruce Buck is standing down as chairman after 19 years in the role.

Buck will stay involved in an advisory role and the club say Granovskaia will "remain available" to help steer Chelsea through this summer's transfer window.







Nevertheless, Boehly has also taken the position of interim sporting director while a replacement for Granovskaia is sought.

A consortium led by American Boehly completed the takeover of the Blues last month.

“As custodians of Chelsea FC, we now begin executing our long-term vision and plan for the club, creating an outstanding experience for its passionate, loyal fans and continuing to challenge for top honours in line with Chelsea FC’s decorated history,” said Boehly.

“Working together, side-by-side, we are firmly committed to winning, both on and off the pitch. For us, that effort has begun.”

Other confirmed board members:

Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano (co-controlling owners of Chelsea FC and co-founders of private equity firm Clearlake Capital)

Mark Walter (co-owner of Chelsea FC, co-founder and CEO of Guggenheim Partners, owner of Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Sparks)

Hansjorg Wyss (co-owner of Chelsea FC and founder of charity the Wyss Foundation)

Jonathan Goldstein (Co-owner of Chelsea FC and co-founder and CEO of investment firm Cain International)

Barbara Charone (co-founder of a music public relations company)

Lord Daniel Finkelstein (journalist and ex-executive editor of The Times)

James Pade (managing director of Clearlake Capital)








