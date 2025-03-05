Badiashile returns as Palmer and Chalobah join Chelsea’s Conference League squad

Chelsea arrived in Denmark on Wednesday afternoon, with Benoit Badiashile and Cole Palmer among the squad for Thursday’s Uefa Conference League match against Copenhagen.

Defender Badiashile is in a Blues squad for the first time since being sidelined by injury almost three months ago.

Palmer, meanwhile, is in a European squad for the first time since the qualifiers against Servette in August. He was left out for the league phase as Chelsea looked to manage his workload.

“The decisions we took, it was all trying to protect players. The Conference League games are all important and we can change the players in the squad,” head coach Enzo Maresca explained at a news conference on Wednesday.

“We’ve decided to add Cole for the final part of the season. If he’s in the squad, he can play minutes, no doubt.”

Clubs can make up to three changes to their ‘A’ list of players for the knockout stages.

Chelsea have therefore added Palmer, Trevoh Chalobah and January signing Mathis Amougou to their squad.

Chalobah, who was recalled in January from a season-long loan at Crystal Palace, is back in training after injury and could feature in Thursday’s game.

Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia, who have been out injured and were not in the squad for the league phase, have not been included for the knockout stages either.

Maresca also indicated that keeper Robert Sanchez will play, having recently lost his place to Filip Jorgensen.

Chelsea squad to face Copenhagen

Goalkeepers: Lucas Bergstrom, Filip Jorgensen, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Malo Gusto, Reece James

Midfielders: Mathis Amougou, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Forwards: Tyrique George, Shim Mhueka, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho.







