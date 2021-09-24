Age will not prevent Silva earning new Chelsea deal, says Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted that age will not be a barrier to Thiago Silva extending his time at the club.

The veteran defender is in his second season at Stamford Bridge and recently turned 37.

His contract runs until next summer and another new deal would take him into his 39th year.







Tuchel said: “It’s on him. I cannot answer this question right now. Hopefully he can continue to perform at this kind of level – and that’s all it needs to stay here. It’s as easy and as clear as that.

“We want top performances when you play for Chelsea. You need to deliver and this is what he is doing. He is a top professional, otherwise it would not be possible that he plays on that kind of level for so many years.

“The age does not play a role. The only question we need to ask at the end of the season is: is he still on the level that we need at Chelsea to compete for everything in every competition, yes or no?

“We don’t need to answer that question right now, but he’s in a good place and we’re happy.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be without Mason Mount for Saturday’s game at home to title rivals Manchester City.







