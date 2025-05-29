1905 podcast: We’ve won it all – again – and will Delap help Chelsea win more?

Chelsea are back lifting trophies – and it looks right.

In this episode, Chris and Joe react to a chaotic Europa Conference League final that swung from disaster to delight. They break down the second-half transformation, the players stepping up, and a Palmer masterclass when it mattered most.

There’s also a look at what this win means for the squad’s belief, what it tells us about next season, and initial reactions to Liam Delap being Chelsea’s next number nine.

Voicenotes from Paris an London. Trophy talk. And a club that’s officially won it all.

