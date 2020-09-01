Denmark captain Harder joins Chelsea Women

Chelsea Women have signed Denmark captain Pernille Harder from German champions Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old striker, who had a contract with the Women’s Champions League runners-up until the summer of 2021, was the top scorer in the Frauen Bundesliga last season, with 27 goals in 21 appearances.







Harder has signed a three-year contract with the Blues.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, whose side won the Community Shield on Saturday, said: “Pernille is one of the best players in the world.

“Her record at Wolfsburg and Linkopings, as well as internationally with Denmark, shows how valuable she has been to her teams.

“She is a fantastic team player who wants to take her game to the next level.

“She chose Chelsea as the club that can push her to that level. She can play for any team in the world, but she chose us.

‘She chose the players, the staff, the environment, the playing style. You can’t get a bigger compliment than that from one of the best players in the world.”







