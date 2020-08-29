Chelsea beat Man City in Women’s Community Shield

Millie Bright’s stunning long-range strike and an injury-time effort by Erin Cuthbert earned Women’s Super League champions Chelsea a 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the first Women’s Community Shield since 2008.

The Blues had the better of an open game at Wembley but wasted numerous chances, Australia forward Sam Kerr the biggest culprit with a succession of uncharacteristic misses.

Kerr was a fraction wide with an early one-on-one chance and made a hash of a couple of simple close-range efforts as well as a relatively straightforward header.

City also looked threatening, with Chloe Kelly going closest with an effort that came back of the post.

But Chelsea continued to look the sharper and started to dominate when City’s Jill Scott was sent off for a second yellow card on 62 minutes following a tackle on Ji So-Yun that saw the England player knee the Chelsea midfielder in the back on the follow-through.

Within five minutes, England defender Bright crashed home the opening goal against the FA Cup holders City and substitute Cuthbert made it two with a well-struck shot into the top corner after good work by Maren Mjelde.















