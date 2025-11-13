Wolfsburg still keen on Brentford defender Ajer

Wolfsburg are monitoring Kristoffer Ajer’s situation at Brentford.

The German club had an offer for Ajer, 27, rejected during the summer transfer window.

They remain interested in the Norway defender and look likely to submit another offer when the window reopens in January.

Ajer has started five of Brentford’s 11 Premier League matches since Keith Andrews took over as head coach during the summer. He was not involved in Sunday’s home win against Newcastle.

Speaking after Wolfsburg’s bid in August was rejected, Andrews said: “He’s someone I definitely don’t want to lose. Kristoffer is a big part of the group.”

Ajer joined the Bees from Celtic in July 2021. His contract runs until 2028 and includes the option of an additional year.