Wissa is ‘even better’ as a striker, says Frank

Thomas Frank was keen to highlight Yoane Wissa’s qualities as a striker after he scored twice in Brentford’s 3-2 win against Bournemouth.

Wissa found the net in either half against the Cherries to notch his fifth and sixth goals of the season as the Bees maintained their unbeaten home record this term.

The DR Congo international was originally used as a wide player after signing in 2021 but has made the central striking role his own following Ivan Toney’s suspension and eventual departure.

“I think he’s even better as a nine, that’s why I’m playing him there,” boss Frank said.

“I think he’s developed fantastic into that [role]. I think his overall game, with his hold-up play and link-up play, work ethic and two great goals was very good.

“Both the goals are good. He’s sniffing and reading for the first goal and heads it in, and for this [second] one there’s a perfectly-timed run and perfect composure and technique to score.

“When someone leaves the clubs, other gets more opportunities to shine. I knew the level of Wissa, knew the level of Bryan [Mbeumo], still confident in Keane [Lewis-Potter] and Kevin [Schade], and we know there is excitement about Igor Thiago.

“I was always confident we would not lack goals.”

A fifth victory from six home games proved to be the perfect response to a disappointing late defeat at local rivals Fulham on Monday.

Brentford fell behind against in-from Bournemouth when Sepp Van den Berg invertedly set up Evanilson to score.

Wissa had them level before the break before a short corner routine just after half-time allowed Justin Kluivert to put Andoni Iraola’s side back in front.

The Bees then scored within a minute of kick-off for the fifth time this season through Mikkel Damsgaard before Wissa earned another high-scoring win on home turf.

Brentford are currently the joint-highest scorers in the Premier League whilst also having conceded the second-most goals.

“I’m a positive guy so I’m more focused on the positive that we are a very dangerous team going forward,” Frank said.

“That’s incredible [to be joint top-scorers]. We are Brentford with the third or fourth lowest budget, so to be able to do that… normally it’s only the big boys that do that.

“It’s insanely good. But of course I’m also very ambitous and would love us to win 3-0 today and that’s something we need to look into.

“Even though we’ve conceded four goals in the last two games I think there’s been a step forward in terms of defending.”



