Brentford win after twice being behind

Brentford 3 Bournemouth 2 17' Evanilson 27' Wissa 49' Kluivert 50' Damsgaard 58' Wissa

Brentford beat Bournemouth in dramatic fashion to continue their fine home form.

A brace from Yoane Wissa helped them to twice come from behind against the Cherries to earn all three points.

Thomas Frank’s side have now won five of their first six home league games this season and remain unbeaten at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The visitors started much the stronger of the two sides, but it was a Brentford mistake that gave them the lead as Sepp Van den Berg’s back-pass was seized upon by Evanilson and he rounded Mark Flekken to score.

The Bees responded well to the setback, and they were level within 10 minutes as Wissa headed home once Bournemouth failed to clear a long throw.

The real drama was saved for the second half, with Andoni Iraola’s side going ahead again when a well-worked corner routine set up Justin Kluivert to score.

The advantage lasted for less than a minute though as Mikkel Damsgaard beat Kepa in the Bournemouth goal from a tight angle.

And Brentford were ahead before the hour mark when some brilliant play from Vitaly Janelt allowed Wissa to score his sixth goal of the season and earn the win.

Brentford: Flekken, Van Den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Jensen (Yarmoliuk 79), Norgaard (Schade 82), Janelt, Damsgaard (Konak 90+2), Mbeumo (Carvalho 90+2), Wissa.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Mee, Meghoma, Roerslev, Maghoma







