‘Tricky’ for Bees to stay focused, Frank admits

Thomas Frank admits it is going to be “tricky” for Brentford to keep their focus as they chase automatic promotion.

The Bees are bearing down on the top two – Leeds and West Brom – with seven games left after three straight wins since the restart.

Boss Frank admits the team’s lack of experience is also a factor but hopes their hunger will work in their favour.

“It’s a tricky one, honestly, because, of course, we have been talking about the next game, next training, the whole season – and that’s still the aim,” he said ahead of Wigan’s visit to Griffin Park on Saturday.

“(But) when we came back from the coronavirus break, and with the position we were in, it was nonsense not to talk about there being ‘nine games left, we aim for the playoffs’ and, after the good start, we want to aim as high as possible.

“But as soon as we start to think too much about ‘what if’, then we lose focus, and that is the most important thing.

“We are definitely less experienced but on the flip side you see an unbelievable hunger, desire, in our boys, if you see how they want to run and compete. That’s a massive advantage.

“So, for me, it’s about keep winning the next game, preparing unbelievably well, then take it from there. Either we get very close or too far away.”









