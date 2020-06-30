Frank urges promotion-chasing Bees to keep going



Thomas Frank urged his Brentford players to keep going after they won 3-0 at Reading to turn up the pressure on West Bromwich Albion.

It was the Bees’ fourth victory in a row – and third since the season resumed.

And it closed the gap on second-placed Albion to just two points.

Boss Frank said: “You can always talk about putting the pressure on them (West Brom), but the only thing we can do is focus on our training and our games – and to make sure that we win the next one.

“It’s then up the other teams to either win or fail. We can’t look too far ahead.”

Bryan Mbeumo’s 15th goal of the season set Brentford on the way to a comprehensive victory.

A Josh Dasilva strike doubled the half-time lead and Joel Valencia’s long-range effort on 90 minutes wrapped up an impressive win.

Frank’s side, who remain third, had already seen off local rivals Fulham and the Baggies in their first two games following the coronavirus outbreak and dominated throughout against the mid-table Royals.

The hosts did not manage a shot on target in the first half, with a long-range Sam Baldock strike that went wide as good as they offered in a bright start.

Mbeumo, on his first appearance since testing positive for Covid-19, headed the Bees ahead from close range from an Ethan Pinnock assist. Mbeumo then had a shot blocked by keeper Rafael Cabral and Said Benrahma also went close as Brentford remained on top.

Dasilva did crash in the second away goal just after the hour on the follow-up after his initial effort was saved by Cabral.

The Bees had further chances to increase their lead and finally did so when substitute Valencia added a spectacular third.







