Toney relishing ‘massive opportunity’ to secure World Cup place

Brentford striker Ivan Toney says he is confident that he can take his opportunity with England and make the World Cup squad for November.

The 26-year-old has been called up by England boss Gareth Southgate to be part of the squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany this month, following a strong start to the season which has seen him score five goals in the first seven Premier League games.

And Toney says receiving the call-up is only the first step of his ambitions with England.







“It’s a massive opportunity for me to get myself on the plane (for the World Cup),” Toney said.

“I’ve got to take it with both hands and I’m excited, but I’m also confident for it.

“I’m very hungry. I’ve been working for this moment and here it is now, so I’m not going to let it go by me, by any means.

“There’s never pressure. I don’t think I’ve really felt pressure in my career up to date.

“It’s more excitement, and it’s such a privilege to be playing alongside such quality players and representing my country so hopefully I can make the most of it.

“But obviously I’ve just got to go day by day. Hopefully I get some minutes over the next two games we have and take my chance.

“Hopefully that’s enough to get me into the squad.”







