Toney awarded goal against Wycombe – so scored hat-trick



Ivan Toney has been awarded Brentford’s second goal in Saturday’s game against Wycombe, meaning that he hit his first hat-trick for the club in their 7-2 win.

Toney had not scored in five Championship games, since a penalty at Watford in mid-December, going into the match against the division's bottom-placed side.







But in the 41st minute, he met a pinpoint Sergi Canos cross with a fierce shot which was parried by visiting goalkeeper Ryan Allsop and then spun towards the net. Tarique Fosu, under pressure from a defender, followed it in to make sure and was initially awarded the goal.

But after the match, Toney claimed the goal and the treble, and was pictured on social media both at the Brentford Community Stadium and at home with the matchball.

Bees head coach Thomas Frank said it was Toney’s goal and that the club would appeal to the dubious goals panel to get it credited to him.

Brentford have subsequently announced that the goal decision system had confirmed the goal as Toney’s after all.

It takes summer signing Toney on to 19 goals for the season, and makes him once again the outright top scorer in the Championship, two ahead of Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong.

As for Fosu, he did score the Bees’ third goal against Wycombe, to follow his strike in the previous match against Swansea, to give him three in the last four league games.

It also continued his extraordinary run of never having been on the losing side in any match in which he has scored in his career with different clubs – a total of 26.

