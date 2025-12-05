Thiago ‘in a good place’ ahead of expected return to Brentford side

Igor Thiago is “in a good place” ahead of Brentford’s visit to Tottenham, says boss Keith Andrews.

The striker has scored 12 goals this season but was left out of the starting line-up for the midweek defeat at Arsenal.

Speaking on the eve of the clash with former boss Thomas Frank’s side, Andrews did not confirm Thaigo would return to the starting line-up, but said: “I’m not going to tell you the team, but he’s clearly in a good place.”

Jordan Henderson and Mikkel Damsgaard were also surprisingly omitted for the Arsenal game.

But Andrews said: “I have zero concern about making changes – it’s needed at times because it’s a long season.

“You don’t achieve anything with 11 players. The feel of the group needs to be fresh. Every player needs to feel involved in the process.”

Saturday’s game will be the first time Brentford have played Tottenham since Frank left during the summer to take over at the north London club, paving the way for Andrews to be promoted from the role of set-piece coach to replace him.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference, Frank said it will be “special” to face his former club.