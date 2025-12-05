Playing against Brentford will be ‘special’ for Frank

Thomas Frank says it will be “special” to come up against Brentford on Saturday.

It will be the first time the Bees have faced Spurs since boss Frank left to take over at the north London club during the summer.

The Dane’s memorable seven-year spell in charge at Brentford included promotion to the Premier League in 2021 and the club subsequently becoming established in the top flight.

“I spent almost a quarter of my life there, had a fantastic time and enjoyed every second of it,” said Frank at his pre-match news conference.

“A lot of people I’ll see on Saturday who I haven’t seen for a long time. I used to see them every day more or less, so that will be special.”

Many tipped Brentford to struggle this season under Frank’s successor Keith Andrews, who was promoted from the role of set-piece coach.

Key players also moved on, with Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard and Yoane Wissa being sold.

But Andrews’ side are 13th in the table – level on points with Spurs.

“Big credit to Brentford to be brave enough to promote within,” said Frank.

“I was there nine years and seven years as head coach. It’s not just about me, it’s about what we together built there in consistency, stability and a high performance level.

“He (Andrews) has done a remarkable job. It’s never easy stepping up into your first head-coach role.

“They lost crucial players in the summer and he’s continued the Brentford identity, so big praise.”