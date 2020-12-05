Ten-man Blackburn hit back to deny Brentford

Brentford 2 Blackburn 2 19' Rothwell 37' Toney (pen) 61' Canos 87' Davenport

Jacob Davenport scored a late equaliser as 10-man Blackburn denied Brentford victory in their first game in front of fans at their new stadium.

Davenport fired the ball home from 12 yards out in the 87th minute in one of Blackburn’s rare second half attacks.

The visitors had silenced the 2,000-strong crowd when Joe Rothwell ran through and curled the ball into the net to put them ahead, but Ivan Toney equalised from the penalty spot, after Darragh Lenihan had been sent off.

Sergi Canos put the Bees ahead with a sensational goal, but Davenport’s strike meant Brentford have now drawn four of their past five home games, although they are unbeaten in nine matches.

There was huge excitement in the air both outside and inside the Brentford Community Stadium with fans experiencing the new surroundings for the first time.

But Rothwell soon dampened that as he ran unchallenged past five Brentford players to put Blackburn ahead with a cool shot.

It was the first time Brentford had fallen behind in their unbeaten run but they hit back and Toney levelled with his 14th goal of the season – sending Thomas Kaminski the wrong way from the spot – after he had been brought down by Lenihan, who was sent off for his second yellow card.

The second half started quietly but was lit up by Canos, who cut in from the left, beat two defenders and hammered an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Brentford were kept to long-range shots by a resolute Blackburn, and made a flurry of substitutions.

But one replacement – Dominic Thompson, who came on for Rico Henry – played a loose ball out of the penalty area and it was returned into the box, where Davenport smashed home.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Henry (Thompson 81), Jansson, Pinnock, Janelt (Marcondes 45), Jensen, Dasilva (Ghoddos 81), Canos (Fosu 77), Forss (Mbeumo 72), Toney.

See also: Frank defends his substitutions after Brentford draw







