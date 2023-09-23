Tarkowski’s goal helps Everton beat Bees

Brentford 1 Everton 3 6' Doucouré 28' Jensen 67' Tarkowski 71' Calvert-Lewin

James Tarkowski scored against his former club on an evening to forget for Brentford, who suffered a first home defeat of the season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the opener and Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted after Mathias Jensen’s first-half equaliser.

Everton’s good start was rewarded when Doucoure smashed homed in the sixth minute. The midfielder fired a left-footed shot past Mark Flekken and was set up by a perfect cushioned header by captain Tarkowski.

The visitors dominated large parts of the first half, but moments after Doucoure struck the bar, Brentford were level.

Composed midfield play from Vitaly Janelt and a perfect slipped through ball led Jensen in on goal. His low driven effort was too hot for Jordan Pickford and found the bottom left corner despite a touch from the Everton goalkeeper.

The second half was not played with the same intensity as the first, but Everton regained their lead through Tarkowski’s header in the 68th minute. He headed home Dwight McNeil’s corner to restore a deserved lead.

Substitute Calvert-Lewin made it three just five minutes later, clinically finishing past Flekken after Nathan Collins was dispossessed by James Garner.

Brentford were lacklustre from the opening whistle and were lucky not to be further than 1-0 behind at the time of Jensen’s equaliser.







