Frank: Bad day at the office for Brentford

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said it was a “very bad day at the office” for his side after their 3-1 loss at home to Everton.

Brentford were sloppy in the defeat, with goals Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Everton cancelling out Mathias Jensen’s first half equaliser, leading to their first home loss of the season.

Frank said: “Everton deserved the win. We performed badly. We have performed very well in the first four or five games of the season but today was a bad one, very unlike this group of fantastic players to perform like that.

“What we are very good at is bouncing back immediately after a bad performance and that’s what I expect us to do here against Arsenal midweek.

“We are very transparent here – we win or we learn. When we perform bad like we did today that’s what we say. On Monday we will look through things and learn from them, adjust and hopefully play better.”

Frank will sweat over the fitness of forward Kevin Schade ahead of the midweek Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal and confirmed defender Ben Mee will miss some time through injury. Schade was set to start the game but injured himself in the warm-up.

Frank said: “I picked Kevin for a reason but the players on the bench know what their role is, and we knew Keane (Lewis-Potter) was to play there if anything happened. Of course you want to play the team that you picked, but these things happen.

“I’m pretty sure Kevin (Schade) wont train on Monday, but we will assess him then and go from there.

"Ben has a muscle injury he picked up a couple of days ago, we're unsure how will he will be out."








