Silva hails ‘top-level’ King after Fulham’s derby triumph

Marco Silva praised Josh King for his reaction to making an error in Fulham’s victory against Brentford.

King gave the ball away to Mikkel Damsgaard, who scored to put Brentford into the lead after 20 minutes.

But the youngster went on to play a key role in his side coming from behind to win 3-1.

Whites boss Silva declared: “I’m very, very impressed. Doesn’t surprise me, to be honest.

“Of course we’re starting to know him better, and just these moments, mistakes that we don’t want to happen, but did happen – tonight we’ll make him grow quicker.

“We make him feel that it’s not always going to be always sunshine. Some moments it’s going to be slightly dark, and he has to be ready for it. And he impressed me in the way he reacted again.

“First, in the way the team reacts, all the team within, the support from these team-mates, was lovely to see – the way he reacted straightaway, with the ball after that mistake, he wanted the ball again in his feet, he wanted to play again in his way.”

King has made a name for himself this season, starting in all five Premier League matches ahead of Emile Smith Rowe.

“His effort on the pitch, he’s been top level every single time on the ball and off the ball,” said Silva.

“Just shows that even if he’s 18 years old, apart from his talent, we all agree that he already has. He has the maturity to react in this way.

“After the first mistake, sometimes you try to hide yourself a little bit to gain confidence – but it was not the case.”