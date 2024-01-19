‘Perfect timing’ as Toney returns for Brentford – as captain

Thomas Frank has confirmed Ivan Toney will captain Brentford when he makes his return to the side against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Toney has completed his eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations and will lead the struggling Bees, who are looking to avoid a sixth successive Premier League defeat.







Frank’s side sit just four points outside of the bottom three and face an in-form Forest team who have beaten both Newcastle and Manchester United since the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo last month.

Toney has scored 32 Premier League goals, including 11 penalties in 64 games, and boss Frank says his return to action could not come at a better time for the team or the player.

“It is perfect timing. It could have been away game with a 12.30 kick-off, but it’s under the lights at home, with something on the game, and he will thrive in that environment,” Frank said.

“I am looking into eyes of a player who is excited and he will start tomorrow. He will lead the team out of the tunnel as Christian (Norgaard) is injured.

“He is fit, and has played in-house games, but a Premier League game is a different thing. He wants to win and help the team and that is a massive boost.

“He was the second-best striker in the Premier League after (Harry) Kane and (Erling) Haaland last season and now he is the second best.

“He is so good staying focused that is the sign of a top player. Everyone will be looking at him and he will thrive in that. That is one of the reasons why he is good.”

New signing Sergio Reguilon will also start after joining the club on loan from Tottenham this week.







