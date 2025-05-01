Wissa’s goal helps Brentford to superb victory at Forest

Nottm Forest 0 Brentford 2 Schade (44′)

Wissa (70′)



Yoanne Wissa’s empathic finish – his 18th goal of the season – sealed a superb away victory for Brentford.

Wissa, who was pursued by Nottingham Forest during the January transfer window, doubled the lead against them after Kevin Schade had put the Bees ahead.

The result means Brentford still have a chance of securing a European spot.

Their win was also a massive boost for Chelsea’s chances of a Champions League place. Forest would have moved up to third had they won.

Schade opened the scoring by beating Ola Aina to Nathan Collins’ ball over the top and slotting past keeper Matz Sels.

And another poor piece of Forest defending after a long ball led to the second goal.

This time a goal-kick by keeper Mark Flekken wasn’t dealt with by defender Nicola Milenkovic, who allowed the ball to bounce.

Wissa was onto it in flash, speeding through on goal and finishing beautifully.

Brentford: Flekken; Kayode (Ajer 84), Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter (Henry 46); Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard (Konak 84); Schade (Jensen 68), Wissa Mbeumo.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Mee, Maghoma, Nunes.