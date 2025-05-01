Nottingham Forest v Brentford line-ups: Bees unchanged

Brentford are unchanged for the match at the City Ground, with Michael Kayode continuing at right-back.

Kristoffer Ajer is therefore a substitute and he is joined on the bench by Paris Maghoma, who comes into the squad in place of the injured Vitaly Janelt.

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Murillo, Williams, Milenkovic, Aina, Yates, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Elanga, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Sangare, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Dominguez, Jota, Sosa, Abbott.

Brentford: Flekken; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard; Schade, Wissa Mbeumo.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Mee, Ajer, Konak, Maghoma, Nunes.