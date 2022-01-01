New Brentford contract for Norgaard

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 27-year-old played a key role in the Bees’ promotion to the top flight and has played in all but one of their 18 Premier League matches.

Boss Thomas Frank told the club website: “This is a fantastic New Year’s Day gift for all Brentford fans.

“We are on a great journey here and we are very pleased that Christian is going to stay on that journey with us. Christian has been a key part in the rise of Brentford in the past three years.

“I think Christian has had a fantastic first half season in the Premier League. He has shown that he can compete in this league against some of the best in the world in his position. He is also consistently working to develop himself.”







