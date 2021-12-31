Brentford set to complete signing of keeper Lossl

Brentford are set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Jonas Lossl from sister club FC Midtjylland.

The 32-year-old, who has been capped once by Denmark, will return to England following a brief return to his homeland following spells with Huddersfield and Everton.







Lossl played almost 70 games in the Premier League for the Terriers during their two-year stint in the top flight before joining Everton, where he served as back-up to Jordan Pickford but never made an appearance for the Toffees.

He will bolster the Bees’ goalkeeping stocks and provide competition to Alvaro Fernandez who is deputising for long-term injury victim David Raya.

Brentford take on Aston Villa at the Community Stadium on Sunday and are still hopeful forward Bryan Mbeumo will be fit to face Steven Gerrard’s side after missing the defeat by Manchester City on Wednesday with a calf problem.

Rico Henry will remain unavailable and Vitaly Janelt is likely to miss out again as he recovers from Covid-19.

However, summer signing Kristoffer Ajer is set to be in the squad for the first time in three months after being sidelined with a hamstring injury.







