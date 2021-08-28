More to come from Toney, says Bees boss Frank

Thomas Frank insisted there is more to come from Ivan Toney after the Brentford striker scored his first Premier League goal in the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

The result preserved the Bees’ unbeaten start to life in the top flight.







Frank said: “Ivan showed his all-round link-up play, pressing and presence – and of course got the goal. I expect to see even more from him.”

Both teams showed plenty of endeavour but a lack of quality in the final third in what was often a frenetic game.

But Frank felt Brentford were the better side and can take encouragement from another promising display.

“I felt today was quite similar to Crystal Palace last week – very much an even game,” said the head coach.

“If there was going to be a narrow winner I felt it should have been us. We were brave throughout, really attacked the game and looked good when we went 1-0 up.

“On a good day we could have got three points, but I still feel we need to show a little more composure and bravery in the final third of the pitch.

“There is a strong character and mentality running throughout the team. We are being really brave and forward-minded. But I want more.

“I felt we could have kept the ball better and done more in the second half. We’re adding layers to how we want to play and we need to constantly improve.”

See also: Bees still unbeaten after draw at Villa







