Bees still unbeaten after draw at Villa

Aston Villa 1 Brentford 1 7' Toney 13' Buendia

Ivan Toney scored his first Premier League goal as Brentford maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

Toney put the Bees ahead at Villa Park after just seven minutes.

Sergi Canos sent a low cross into the penalty area and Christan Norgaard cleverly flicked the ball back to the striker, who blasted home from 12 yards.

But Emi Buendia curled in a superb equaliser from near the edge of the box six minutes later.

Brentford thought they had regained the lead before half-time when Sergi Canos netted after nicking the ball away from keeper Emiliano Martinez, who had thrown the ball up into the air.

Martinez was deemed to have still been in possession of the ball.

Former Bees striker Ollie Watkins went close to scoring a late winner but was denied by David Raya’s save.

Brentford (3-5-2): Raya; Pinnock, Ajer, Jansson; Henry, Norgaard, Ghoddos (Wissa 66), Janelt (Baptiste 89), Canos; Mbeumo (Jensen 80), Toney

Subs not used: Fernandez, Thompson, Bidstrup, Forss, Dervisoglu, Stevens







