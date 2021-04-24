Mbeumo’s goal gives 10-man Brentford victory at Bournemouth

Bournemouth 0 Brentford 1 77' Mbeumo

Bryan Mbeumo scored the only goal as Brentford overcame the sending-off of Pontus Jansson to end Bournemouth’s seven-match winning run and secure their place in the play-offs.

Substitute Mbeumo tucked the ball home from close range after Asmir Begovic parried a shot from Ivan Toney.







The Bees dominated a hugely entertaining match and produced one of their best 90-minute performances for ages to complete the double over the Cherries, with the only disappointment the dismissal of Jansson early in the second half after he picked up two yellow cards.

They missed a string of chances with Begovic denying Toney in a one-on-one, and also saving from Mathias Jensen and Emiliano Marcondes, while Sergi Canos had an effort cleared off the line by Steve Cook. At the other end, David Raya did not have a save to make.

The win moves Brentford on to 78 points and they cannot now be caught by seventh-placed Reading.

It is clear that the Bees play better against teams who play football, and this was a great game from the start with both teams attacking.

Junior Stanislas slipped as he shot over the bar before Brentford took control with Canos and Jensen both being denied.

Jansson was booked for fouling Philip Billing before Toney had the best chance of the half when put clean through by Vitaly Janelt, but he had almost too long to think and Begovic blocked his shot. Toney came close twice more before the break.

Early in the second half, Jansson picked up a second yellow card for hauling down Arnaut Danjuma. The Bees threw on Charlie Goode and Mads Bech Sorenen and switched to four at the back – and stayed on top.

Marcus Forss fired over and Marcondes was denied before Mbeumo struck after superb work by Toney.

In all, Brentford had 18 goal attempts to Bournemouth’s four and if this is a dress rehearsal for the play-offs, it will give the Bees plenty of confidence.

Brentford: Raya, Jansson, Norgaard, Pinnock, Roerslev (Ghoddos 90+2), Janelt, Jensen (Marondes 74), Canos (Goode 54), Fosu (Sorensen 55), Forss (Mbeumo 75), Toney.







