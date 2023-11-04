Maupay ends goal drought as Bees beat West Ham

Brentford 3 West Ham 2 11' Maupay 19' Kudus 26' Bowen 55' Mavropanos (OG) 69' Collins

Nathan Collins’ first goal for Brentford gave them a derby victory over West Ham – after Neal Maupay had ended his goal drought.

Maupay netted the opener but the Bees trailed at half-time after Mohammed Kudus’ sensational equaliser and Jarrod Bowen’s goal.

They hit back in the second half, with Collins scoring after Konstantinos Mavropanos’ own goal.

Maupay, back at Brentford on loan from Everton, had not scored for 45 games.

The striker celebrated wildly after diverting Frank Onyeka’s mis-hit volley into the net.

But Brentford were pegged back eight minutes later by a stunning goal from the outstanding Kudus, who hauled the visitors level with a brilliant scissor-kick from Michail Antonio’s cross.

Worse followed for the Bees when Bowen bundled in the loose ball after Kudus had nudged Said Benrahma’s cross against the post.

Brentford then had to make a change in goal at half-time, bringing on Thomas Strakosha in place of Mark Flekken, who had been hurt in a collision with Mavropanos.

But an own goal by Mavropanos brought the home side level early in the second half.

Bryan Mbeumo swung in a cross and Mavropanos, under pressure from Collins, touched the ball into his own net.

And Collins secured the points for Thomas Frank’s side with a header from Mathias Jensen’s cross.

Brentford: Flekken (Strakosha 45), Ajer (Roerslev 79), Collins, Pinnock, Janelt (Mee 90), Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen (Yarmolyuk 78), Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa (Ghoddos 90).







