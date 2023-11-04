Frank hails ‘unique’ Brentford – but reveals Hickey injury blow

Thomas Frank hailed his “unique” Brentford players after they came from behind to beat West Ham 3-2 in a thrilling London derby.

Nathan Collins’ second-half header gave the Bees the points.

Boss Frank declared: “Of course I’m biased, but it’s a very unique culture we have. It’s a very unique group of players.







“Me and the staff can push the culture to 80-90% at max. The last and most important 10% is within the group and that’s down to how they push each other, their character and the bond they have created.”

Frank also declared that he was “so pleased” for Neal Maupay, who opened the scoring with his first goal in 46 matches.

However, on a much less positive note, Frank revealed that Aaron Hickey will be out until the new year.

The Scotland international right-back missed the game with what Frank described as “high-grade” hamstring injury suffered in training.

Brentford are already without a number of players, including left-back Rico Henry, who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

See also: Maupay ends goal drought as Bees beat West Ham







