Lewis-Potter back in action as Bees begin pre-season campaign

Keane Lewis-Potter returned to action and summer signing Ji-soo Kim made his debut as Brentford began their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood.

Halil Dervisoglu opened the scoring with a close-range finish after being set up by Rico Henry.

Former Fulham youngster Timmy Abraham levelled for the non-League side in the second half.







Lewis-Potter endured an injury-plagued first season at Brentford following his move from Hull and had not featured since February because of a knee problem.

He played the first half of the game, while South Korean defender Kim, 18, was one of 10 substitutes brought on for the second half.

Brentford: Balcombe (Cox 45), Roerslev (Farr 45), Mee (Kim 45(, Pinnock (Crama 45), Henry (Bech 45), Maghoma (Baptiste 45), Yarmoliuk (Trevitt 45), Janelt (Yogane 45) Lewis-Potter (Peart-Harris 45), Olakigbe (Brierley 70), Dervisoglu (Young-Coombes 45).

See also: Bees complete signing of defender Collins







