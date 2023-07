Halil Dervisoglu has completed a move from Brentford to Galatasaray.

The forward has moved for an undisclosed fee, having been unable to establish himself as a first-team regular for the Bees.

Dervisoglu was signed from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam in January 2020.

He made 12 appearances for Brentford and his only goal goal for the club came in an FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough in January 2021.