Brentford denied by last-gasp Leeds equaliser

Leeds 2 Brentford 2 27' Roberts 54' Baptiste 61' Canos 90' Bamford

Patrick Bamford’s injury-time equaliser denied Brentford what would have been a brilliant away victory.

They fought back at Elland Road, where Shandon Baptiste equalised before Sergi Canos’ goal put them ahead.

But former Chelsea man Bamford rescued a point for Leeds in the final moments.

Tyler Roberts gave the hosts a first-half lead by poking home after being found by Raphina’s left-wing cross.







The Bees, without talisman Ivan Toney, who missed the game after testing positive for Covid-19, were struggling badly.

However, two goals in the space of seven second-half minutes turned the match on its head.

Brentford equalised out of nothing. After Rico Henry managed to keep the ball in on the left, Canos’ low cross was deflected towards Baptiste, who fired into the bottom corner of the net.

With Leeds reeling, they were fortunate not to have a penalty awarded against them when Baptiste was dragged to the ground by Junior Firpo.

Canos then missed a great chance, heading wide at the far post from Mads Roerslev’s right-wing cross.

Canos made no mistake when set up by Bryan Mbeumo’s perfect pass, lifting his shot over keeper Illan Meslier to leave the home fans stunned.

But their team drew level at the death when Raphinha’s corner was flicked on by Luke Ayling and Bamford kneed the ball in off the underside of the bar.

Brentford: Fernandez, Henry, Jansson, Goode, Pinnock, Canos (Wissa 72), Baptiste (Onyeka 69), Roerslev, Janelt (Jensen 90), Nørgaard, Henry, Mbeumo.

Subs not used: Cox, Thompson, Forss, Ghoddos, Stevens, Young-Coombes.







