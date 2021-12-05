Frank praises Bees players after ‘fantastic’ display at Leeds

Thomas Frank was full of praise for his players after Brentford’s 2-2 draw with Leeds.

The Bees have been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks and at Elland Road were without talisman Ivan Toney after the striker tested positive for Covid-19.

They fought back after going behind, with Shandon Baptiste equalising before Sergi Canos’ goal put them ahead.

But Patrick Bamford’s injury-time equaliser denied them what would have been a brilliant away victory.

Boss Frank said: “I can’t praise the players enough. They gave everything. There’s so much positive to take from this game.

“We have the lowest budget and when you have injuries, key players out, and come here and do how we did, it’s fantastic.

“I will never be satisfied with one point, especially with the late equaliser, but the performance was very pleasing.”

Tyler Roberts gave the hosts a first-half lead by poking home after being found by Raphina’s left-wing cross.

But two goals in the space of seven second-half minutes turned the match on its head.

Brentford equalised out of nothing. After Rico Henry managed to keep the ball in on the left, Canos’ low cross was deflected towards Baptiste, who fired into the bottom corner of the net.

With Leeds reeling, they were fortunate not to have a penalty awarded against them when Baptiste was dragged to the ground by Junior Firpo.

Canos then missed a great chance, heading wide at the far post from Mads Roerslev’s right-wing cross.

Canos made no mistake when set up by Bryan Mbeumo’s perfect pass, lifting his shot over keeper Illan Meslier to leave the home fans stunned.

But their team drew level at the death when Raphinha’s corner was flicked on by Luke Ayling and Bamford kneed the ball in off the underside of the bar.







